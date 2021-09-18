DMScript Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One DMScript coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DMScript has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a market cap of $432,683.28 and approximately $4,077.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00072390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00122258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.00175754 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,459.69 or 0.07139812 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,493.09 or 1.00075971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.81 or 0.00847802 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002633 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

