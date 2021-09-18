dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,300 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the August 15th total of 269,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the first quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. TRB Advisors LP acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. 50.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get dMY Technology Group Inc. III alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,009,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,234. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. III

dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.