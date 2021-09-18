Dock (DOCK) Price Tops $0.0971

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Dock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0971 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a market cap of $70.08 million and approximately $15.28 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dock has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.79 or 0.00348655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00058274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00131293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00013116 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 860,106,967 coins and its circulating supply is 721,557,207 coins. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

