Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $31.61 billion and approximately $976.92 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.99 or 0.00376978 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000601 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,338,055,514 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

