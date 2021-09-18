Dogecoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.26 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $32.17 billion and $1.26 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.41 or 0.00377381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000657 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,338,055,514 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

