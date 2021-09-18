DOGEFI Price Down 35.7% Over Last Week (DOGEFI)

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, DOGEFI has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DOGEFI has a total market cap of $180,114.73 and approximately $29.00 worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOGEFI coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00071168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00120078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.42 or 0.00174367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.60 or 0.07045160 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,812.05 or 0.99935639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.68 or 0.00864674 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002646 BTC.

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The official message board for DOGEFI is medium.com/@DOGEFI . DOGEFI’s official website is dogefi.army . DOGEFI’s official Twitter account is @DOGEFI_army and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOGEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

