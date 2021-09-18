Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $1,029,084,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Dollar General by 803.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,142,000 after purchasing an additional 874,979 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,597,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,659,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,112,000 after purchasing an additional 640,039 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,538,000 after buying an additional 636,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

Shares of DG opened at $222.11 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.69. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

