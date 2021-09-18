Doma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 11,367 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,298% compared to the typical daily volume of 813 call options.

DOMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Doma in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Doma in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Doma in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:DOMA traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.64. 12,991,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,784. Doma has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by $0.65.

About Doma

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

