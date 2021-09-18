Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Short Interest Down 34.8% in August

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the August 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE UFS opened at $54.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Domtar has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.85.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Domtar will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Domtar by 49.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 15,958 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Domtar in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Domtar during the second quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Domtar by 180.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 26,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Domtar during the second quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

