Don-key Price Tops $0.73 on Top Exchanges (DON)

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Don-key coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Don-key has a total market cap of $13.72 million and $568,198.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Don-key has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.74 or 0.00377099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000649 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key (DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,682,635 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

