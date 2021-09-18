Donut Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,304.00 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. Donut has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $5,304.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Donut has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00072474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00123004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00175819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,520.06 or 0.07242660 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,511.58 or 0.99814427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.96 or 0.00851745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.