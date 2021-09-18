Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.25

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.25 and traded as low as C$11.45. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$11.50, with a volume of 70,723 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.15, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$373.81 million and a PE ratio of 10.47.

Dorel Industries Company Profile (TSE:DII.B)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

