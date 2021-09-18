DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Short Interest Update

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 474,000 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the August 15th total of 776,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 351,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $3,684,176,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $283,788,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $138,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $62,651,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $54,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

DV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.64.

NYSE:DV traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $37.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,219. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.88. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

