DPRating 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11,399.00 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, DPRating has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $830,589.47 and approximately $11,399.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPRating coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DPRating

DPRating (RATING) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

