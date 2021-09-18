Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Short Interest Down 40.4% in August

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,700 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the August 15th total of 269,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Dragon Victory International stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,783. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. Dragon Victory International has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYL. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragon Victory International in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragon Victory International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragon Victory International in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dragon Victory International by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Dragon Victory International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development of reward-based crowdfunding platform. It operates through the following segments: Longyun, Taikexi, and Other. The Longyun segment involves in crowdfunding and incubation business. The Taikexi segment provides auto parts sourcing and logistics services.

