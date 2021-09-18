Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Short Interest Update

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRUNF opened at $21.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $19.98. Dream Unlimited has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $21.62.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2184 per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

DRUNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$32.50 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.