DREP [old] (DREP) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.74 Billion

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One DREP [old] coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DREP [old] has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00130792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013180 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00046729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

DREP [old] Coin Profile

DREP [old] (DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP [old] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

