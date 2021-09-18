Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DBX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $30.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $335,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,811.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,853 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

