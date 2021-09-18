DSLA Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $659,729.00 (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a market cap of $40.22 million and $659,729.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00058580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00131939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013153 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00046289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Coin Profile

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 5,831,304,407 coins and its circulating supply is 5,466,719,606 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

