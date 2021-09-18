DubaiCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.12 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00060222 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00025922 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007691 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

