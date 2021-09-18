Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.01 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00071955 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00120660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.79 or 0.00172834 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,414.05 or 0.07127214 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,890.10 or 0.99976030 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.18 or 0.00841682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars.

