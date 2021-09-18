DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Down 1.3% This Week

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for $15.59 or 0.00032486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $16.17 million and approximately $148,887.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

