Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $167.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to announce $167.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $166.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $168.94 million. Ducommun posted sales of $150.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year sales of $657.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $652.63 million to $661.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $699.33 million, with estimates ranging from $683.65 million to $715.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $160.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $51.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.31. The firm has a market cap of $610.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40.

In other Ducommun news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 89,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

