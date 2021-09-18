Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,391.05

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,391.05 ($31.24) and traded as low as GBX 1,439 ($18.80). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,465 ($19.14), with a volume of 383,486 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on DNLM shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,668 ($21.79).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30. The company has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,343.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,391.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

In related news, insider Laura Carr sold 9,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,422 ($18.58), for a total transaction of £134,393.22 ($175,585.60).

About Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

