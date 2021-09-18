Dusk Network Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $58.21 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00058613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00132115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013189 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00046538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

