DXdao (DXD) Achieves Market Cap of $28.28 Million

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for approximately $573.49 or 0.01187884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $28.28 million and $164,419.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.31 or 0.00750466 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000048 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.