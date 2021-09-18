Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 639.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 900.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 70,639 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $865,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 83.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter.

ARKF stock opened at $52.83 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.85 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.89.

