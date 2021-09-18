Dynamite (DYNMT) Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Dynamite has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001053 BTC on exchanges. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $194,562.77 and approximately $93,438.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.29 or 0.00760495 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001407 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.36 or 0.01191320 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 733,339 coins and its circulating supply is 382,733 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.