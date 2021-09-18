e-Gulden (EFL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $114.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $114.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.09 or 0.00376112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000649 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000462 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,984,512 coins and its circulating supply is 17,162,250 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.