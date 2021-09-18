Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to post $135.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.50 million and the lowest is $127.19 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted sales of $48.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year sales of $438.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $424.93 million to $471.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $407.68 million, with estimates ranging from $337.99 million to $448.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.26 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EGLE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,649 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,336.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $87,472,225.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 649,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,755,000 after buying an additional 65,584 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth about $27,661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after buying an additional 63,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 49.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after buying an additional 141,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 343.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after buying an additional 326,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.72. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.81 million, a P/E ratio of 101.16 and a beta of 1.67.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

