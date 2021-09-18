Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Short Interest Update

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $45,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,479.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Eagle Capital Growth Fund alerts:

Shares of GRF opened at $9.38 on Friday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $9.57.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. Its objective is long-term growth utilizing the concept of total return for selecting investments. The company was founded on July 16, 1989 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.