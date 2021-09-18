Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.35 and traded as low as C$0.31. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 4,224 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.94 million and a PE ratio of 4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69.

About Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR)

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds interests in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); a 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX; and a 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the BCX.

