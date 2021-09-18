Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,631.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,570,000 after acquiring an additional 379,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,182,000 after acquiring an additional 353,242 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 251.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 454,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,064,000 after purchasing an additional 325,431 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,791,000 after purchasing an additional 229,348 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 525,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,865,000 after purchasing an additional 187,989 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $103.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $74.84 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

