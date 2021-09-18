easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

EJTTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

easyJet stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

