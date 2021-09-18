easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

EJTTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

easyJet stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

