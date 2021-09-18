Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Boosted by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 264,818 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.17% of Eaton worth $98,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $1,606,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth $1,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $157.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,115,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,553. The company has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $96.24 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Eaton’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 71.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.06.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.