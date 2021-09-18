Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Cut by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74,965 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.06% of Eaton worth $33,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 283.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after buying an additional 787,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eaton by 21.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after buying an additional 707,368 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,412,000 after buying an additional 690,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 4,261.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 618,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,517,000 after buying an additional 604,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Argus raised their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.

Shares of ETN opened at $157.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $171.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. Eaton’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

