Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the August 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,118,383 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $58,552,000 after purchasing an additional 281,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,276 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,622,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 516,609 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after buying an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,539 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 489,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,504,000 after buying an additional 218,750 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

EVT traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,683. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1626 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.