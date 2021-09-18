eBoost (EBST) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $291.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and $291.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 71.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.07 or 0.00377240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000604 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

