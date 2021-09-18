EchoLink (EKO) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $890,474.13 and approximately $33,026.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00130761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013126 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.