Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,356 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,738,000 after buying an additional 311,153 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,228,000 after acquiring an additional 552,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $900,329,000 after purchasing an additional 47,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ecolab by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,818,000 after purchasing an additional 260,213 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,341,000 after buying an additional 617,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

Ecolab stock opened at $218.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.22. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

