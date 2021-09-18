Edgeless Price Up 43.3% Over Last Week (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 43.3% against the dollar. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $997,929.88 and approximately $801.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00058595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00131354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00046199 BTC.

About Edgeless

EDG is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

