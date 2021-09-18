Education Ecosystem Market Cap Reaches $2.90 Million (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Education Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Education Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $181,908.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00058727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00132065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013201 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00046376 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Coin Profile

Education Ecosystem is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

