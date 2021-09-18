Effect.AI (EFX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.71 Million

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Effect.AI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and $418,560.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

