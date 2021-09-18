Efinity Token (EFI) Trading Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $54.89 million and $5.82 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00058976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00132256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013212 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00046437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Efinity Token Coin Profile

EFI is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

