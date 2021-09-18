El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. El Pollo Loco posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $121.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.19 million.

LOCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of LOCO stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.38. 205,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,883. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $636.80 million, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 31,794 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.