Electra Protocol Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (XEP)

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Electra Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Electra Protocol has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. Electra Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.75 million and approximately $49,642.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00130792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013180 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00046729 BTC.

Electra Protocol Coin Profile

Electra Protocol (XEP) is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,890,006,046 coins. The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

Electra Protocol Coin Trading

