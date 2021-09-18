Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0240 on Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $430.26 million and $2.87 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 40.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,899,999,727 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

