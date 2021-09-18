Elitium Hits Market Capitalization of $105.59 Million (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $105.59 million and $587,790.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium coin can now be bought for approximately $3.79 or 0.00007883 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elitium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00058627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00131422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

EUM is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.