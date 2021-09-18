Ellaism Price Down 46.8% Over Last Week (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ellaism has traded down 46.8% against the US dollar. Ellaism has a market cap of $45,530.36 and $16.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,408.49 or 0.07104207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00118486 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

