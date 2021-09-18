Elrond Market Capitalization Reaches $4.76 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $175.14 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for $244.51 or 0.00506708 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Elrond has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.82 or 0.00142617 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004295 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00019082 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00042057 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00012981 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,425,352 coins and its circulating supply is 19,463,512 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

